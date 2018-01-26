KSA, UAE, Bahrain front against Iran in Davos 'strategic flaw'

TEHRAN, Jan. 26 (MNA) – Iranian Parliament's General Director for International Affairs Hossein Amir-Abdollahian posted a message on his Twitter account condemning the joint rhetoric of KSA, UAE, and Bahrain against Iran at Davos panels.

“The anti-Tehran alignment of KSA, UAE, and Bahrain at the World Economic Forum in Davos is a strategic mistake,” reads a post by Iranian Parliament's General Director for International Affairs Hossein Amir-Abdollahian published on Friday at his official Twitter account.

“Don’t forget that in difficult days of Saddam’s invasion to Kuwait we gallantly stood beside our Arab neighbors and the people of Kuwait,” the Iranian diplomat reminded the Persian Gulf states how they were manipulated by American government in 1980s and 1990s.

“While the White House and Mossad take advantage of you as if you were disposable tissue, we honor our neighbors and fellow Muslims eternally,” he pointed to the commonalities shared by Iran and the Arab states of the Persian Gulf.

The Persian Gulf Arab officials used the World Economic Forum in Davos on Wednesday to slam Iran for what they called was its destabilizing behavior in the region, taking advantage of Tehran’s absence at the annual event. »

YNG/4210409