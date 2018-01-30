US sends ISIL to Afghanistan to justify presence in region

TEHRAN, Jan. 30 (MNA) – Leader of Islamic Revolution, while voicing deep regret over the great loss of life in recent terror attacksin Afghanistan, said the US has sent ISIL terrorists there to justify its presence in the region and create security for the Israeli regime.

Ayatollah Khamenei made the remarks on Tuesday, in reaction to the recent terrorist attacks in Afghanistan, which killed at least 100 people and injured 150 others. Also this morning, ISIL terrorists launched a coordinated attack on an army post near the Marshal Fahim military academy in western Kabul, as a result of which 11 Afghan soldiers were killed and 16 others wounded.

“The same hands that were involved in the creation of ISIL and used it as a tool to commit crimes against the people of Syria and Iraq, are after bringing ISIL to Afghanistan now that their plots have been foiled in those two countries,” the Leader said, stressing that the recent attacks on the Afghan soil have been carried out in line with this new US strategy.

Ayatollah Khamenei noted the US’ priority in its foreign policy to preoccupy regional nations with their problems, adding “the US is after ruining everything for the countries in the region. It seeks to preoccupy regional governments and nations with their internal problems so as to distract them from confronting the epitome of sinister Arrogance, which is Zionism.”

“The Americans are themselves the main cause of insecurity in Afghanistan,” he stressed. “The killings that have occurred in the region in the name of religion since some 20 years ago, were all done by the hands of US agents, whether directly or indirectly.”

“Washington creates insecurity to justify its presence in the Middle East and to advance its political and economic objectives,” the Leader concluded.

