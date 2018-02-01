Either US to leave Eastern Euphrates or to be kicked out

TEHRAN, Feb.1 (MNA) – The Iranian Leader’s Aide on International Affairs, Ali Akbar Velayati, stressed Wed. that “Either US will leave Eastern Euphrates in Syria or we will force them to leave.”

Ali Akbar Velayati made the remarks in a conference in support of the Palestinian Intifada on Wednesday in Mashhad, adding “the Middle East is the beating heart of the world and every country wishes to have an influence in this region. How could we have remained silent when the flag of Israel was raised during the referendum in Iraqi Kurdistan region?”

Velayati noted the US plan for creating the Greater Middle East, and the developments in Libya, Syria, Iraq and Yemen as a result of it, adding “Washington seeks to partition regional countries to topple them, and the recent developments in Syria are a result of this plot.”

Velayati was referring to the presence of American troops in northern Syria and their confrontation with Turkey’s military.

“The US will not succeed in partitioning Syria,” he said. “Either they will leave Eastern Euphrates in Syria or we will kick them out of there.”

He went on to add, “our presence in Syria and Iraq are upon the request of the governments of these two countries. Saudi Arabia should also take note that their prolonged presence in Yemen will turn Yemen into another Vietnam for them.”

Velayati further hailed Iran as the most powerful country in the region, stressing that neither the US nor Europe has any right to talk about Iran’s missile program.

MS/4215908