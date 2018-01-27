At least 40 killed in Kabul by bomb-packed ambulance

TEHRAN, Jan. 27 (MNA) – After a bomb-packed ambulance detonated in Afghanistan’s capital city of Kabul on Saturday, at least 40 were killed and around 140 were wounded.

The Taliban claimed responsibility for assault, with reports confirming that the explosion was close to an interior ministry building.

An ambulance vehicle packed with explosives detonated near the ministry's entrance close to the busy Sadarat Square during rush hour.

Government offices, businesses, a school and the Jamhuriat Hospital are close to the site of attack.

The driver passed through one checkpoint by claiming to be escorting a patient to the hospital. He detonated the explosives at the second checkpoint.

Following the blast, huge plumes of dark smoke rose above the city and emergency vehicles rushed to the city center.

