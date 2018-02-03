Silk Road to help boost Iran economic ties with regional countries

TEHRAN, Feb. 03 (MNA) – Chairman of Iran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture (ICCIMA) Gholam-Hossein Shafe’ei said on today morning that revitalization of Silk Road can be the guarantor of national interests.”

Speaking in the 29th Standing Committee of the International Conference of Asian Political Parties (ICAPP), he said, “Silk Road can reach from Iran via three land routes and one sea route, so that Silk Road was the largest trade and commercial route until 15th century, because, Silk Road in Iran passes from about 20 main cities, ranging from northeast to northwest.”

Restoration of this significant Road can be guarantor of national interests, he emphasized.

Construction of Silk Road project can expand and develop Iran’s economic relations with the regional countries to a great extent, he said, adding, “urban planning, cultural exchanges and economic planning will boom under the auspices of this giant project.”

He pointed to the People’s Republic of China as one of the important investment sources for the construction operation of projects in the Silk Road and said, “rail route between Iran and China will measure as long as 3,000 kilometers.”

To conclude his remarks, Shafe’ei added, “undoubtedly, materializing objectives of this significant road, which will preserve interests of various countries in different parts of world, strictly hinges on the cooperation and use of capacities and potentials of all countries.”

