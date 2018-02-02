US desperate efforts to get Iran file to UNSC defeated

TEHRAN, Feb. 02 (MNA) – Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araghchi told reporters on Friday that US efforts to file against Iran at the Security Council of the United Nations have failed.

“US has been endeavoring to return Iran dossier to the Security Council of the United Nations in the last year but these efforts have so far failed,” said Seyyed Abbas Araghchi, the Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs on Friday.

The Iranian diplomat made the remarks while addressing journalists and reporters on the sidelines of the 29th meeting of the International Conference of Asian Political Parties (ICAPP) in Tehran.

Referring to the banquet held in Washington by Trump and Nikki Haley inviting the diplomats representing member states of UNSC to show missiles claimed to be shot by Yemenis against KSA, Mr. Araghchi described the event as a propaganda show featuring pieces from a not-known place.

In broad media propaganda against the Islamic Republic of Iran, US and Saudi Arabia are claiming that Iran is providing Yemenis with missiles.

“To us, inviting the member states of UNSC to a banquet and then taking them to museum is a desperate vain move,” he noted.

“Whenever the US government tried to take the issue of Yemeni missiles or riots to the UNSC, they faced more isolation and this is what all western media asserted,” the diplomat articulated.

“The most recent anti-Iran move of the Americans was their effort to frame the recent protests in Iran as a stage to condemn Iranian government but at the UNSC meeting the anti-Iran meeting turned into a pro-JCPOA meeting by the support of all UNSC members which pushed the Americans more into international isolation,” asserted the deputy foreign minister.

YNG/4216859