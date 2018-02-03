Peace in Middle East brings peace to other parts of Asia

Tehran, Feb. 03 (MNA) –On Saturday afternoon in Tehran, the chairman of ICAPP called for rapproachment between Iran-Saudi Arabia, saying peace in MD brings security to the whole Asia.

The founding Chairman of International Conference of Asian Political Parties (ICAPP) Jose de Venecia made the remarks at the 29th Meeting of the International Conference of Asian Political Parties (ICAPP) Standing Committee, adding “I am very pleased that the conference, which was established in 2000 in the city of Manila, Philippines, held its 29th meeting in Tehran.”

Speaking at the end of meeting, the ICAPP chairman suggested that Iran and Saudi Arabia need to reapproach in order to bring peace to the Middle East because peace in this region brings peace to whole Asia.

Jose de Venecia continued saying "when ICAPP started work, it had 15 members , but now it has 360 members."

KI/IRN82818465