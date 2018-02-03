ICAPP needs to establish secretariat in Tehran

TEHRAN, Feb. 03 (MNA) – Iranian political figure has said that the International Conference of Asian Political Parties (ICAPP) needs to establish a secretariat in Tehran to address needs of the Asian countries.

Asadollah Asgharowladi, a member of Central Council of the Iranian conservative political party ‘Islamic Coalition Party’ (Motalefeh) made the remarks at the 29th Session of the Standing Committee of ICAPP in Tehran on Satuerday, adding that ICAPP members need committees to address the needs of the members and increase trade and travel between them.

Asgharowladi added that the International Conference of Asian Political Parties (ICAPP) needs to establish a secretariat in Tehran to cover the region and report to ICAPP every two month.

He asked the participants why there only should be a session a year and why the members should not get together twice a year.

He further highlighted that the ‘Islamic Coalition Party’ (Motalefeh), which is religious and conservative political party, needs to broaden its outreach as part of its religious worldview,” adding “we [Asian political parties] must forget about past and look forward to the future for the best things.”

KI/4217556