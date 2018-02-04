JCPOA posing no limit on Iran’s missile program

TEHRAN, Feb. 04 (MNA) – Ali Motahhari, Iranian Member of Parliament, said on Sunday that all US efforts against Iran to modify JCPOA in favor of containing missile limits are doomed to failure.

“The JCPOA is completely irrelevant to boosting Iranian defense system and the European should be vigilant and not get deceived by US,” said Ali Motahhari, Iranian Member of Parliament from Tehran Constituency, on Sunday.

He made the remarks touching upon the US measure in showcasing pieces of missiles to frame that Iran has provided Yemeni forces with missiles. He described the event as a move to get the support of Europeans in opposing the JCPOA (the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action also known as Iran nuclear deal signed on July 14, 2015, between Iran and Sextet in Vienna of Austria).

“Iran announced, from the very beginning, that the JCPOA is totally irrelevant to missile issues,” asserted the Iranian law-maker.

“Iran has not made any commitment to stop its missile program and all US efforts with this aim are futile,” he maintained.

YNG/ IRN 82818929