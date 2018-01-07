IRGC cmdr dismisses US false accusation against Iran

TEHRAN, Jan. 07 (MNA) – The Commander-in-Chief of IRGC, Maj. Gen. Mohammad Ali Jafari said that the missiles fired at Saudi Arabia have been developed by Yemenis to give them greater range.

Brigadier General Mohammad Ali Jafari reacted to the claims made by the US and the Saudis concerning Iran’s purported interference in Yemen and sending missiles to them, saying “the US and its allied countries have so far spread numerous lies about Iran and made several accusations against it.”

“How can you send missiles to a country that is totally besieged and cannot even receive food or medicine?” asked Jafari.

“Islamic Republic of Iran has never had the means to send missiles to Yemen and the US officials know that the missiles fired at Saudi Arabia have been developed by the Yemenis to have a greater range,” he added.

US Ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley showed pieces of what she purported to be parts of a missile and claimed that the missiles Yemen fired at Saudi Arabia were provided by Iran.

