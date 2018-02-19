VP Jahangiri urges FM to draft Iran-China ties expansion plan

TEHRAN, Feb. 19 (MNA) – Iranian First Vice-President Es’hagh Jahangiri ordered the Iranian foreign ministry to draft the plan for expanding bilateral trade and economy ties between Iran and China.

The meeting to discuss strategies to expand economy and trade relations with China was held on Monday in Tehran chaired by Iranian First Vice-President Es’hagh Jahangiri.

The Iranian senior official described China as an important trade partner of the Islamic Republic of Iran and asserted that expanding trade and economy relations with China is one of the main objectives of Iran.

Mr. Jahangiri also called for more efforts to clear the obstacles obstructing the expansion of bilateral ties between Iran and China.

Saying that there should be clear and definite frameworks for boosting trade and exchanges with China, the Iranian First VP ordered the foreign ministry to draft practical long-run program for expansion of bilateral ties and urged the ministry to pave the way for easing economic relations between the two countries.

During the meeting attended by Iranian oil minister, economy minister, VP for science and technology, CBI governor, chair of Iran’s Chamber of Commerce, and the MD of the Islamic Republic of Iran Railways , the representatives of the participating entities offered their comments.

