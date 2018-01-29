Iran’s embassy in Ankara for passengers’ rights against airliners

TEHRAN, Jan. 29 (MNA) – Iranian embassy in Ankara and consulate general in Istanbul reassured the passengers of Iranian airlines with cancelled flights that the airliners will be punished for insufficient service to their clients.

The Iranian embassy in Ankara and the consulate general of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Istanbul are seriously following up the case of companies evading responsibility for providing services to the Iranian tourists visiting Turkey to compile a comprehensive report of offences and violations conducted by the service providers to legal authorities in Iran, announced the two diplomatic bodies on Monday.

After some flights from Turkey to Iran’s Imam Khomeini International Airport were cancelled due to bad weather conditions, the passengers who had booked flights were left unanswered at Turkish airports.

I this regard, despite the follow-up of Iranian diplomats in Turkey, no charter flight provider answered the question or claimed responsibility for providing accommodation and services for the passengers of the cancelled flights.

This while, in a former case when on July 1, 2015, an unsuccessful coup was staged in Turkey, the Iranian charter flight providers did not serve the strained passenger sof their cancelled flights.

