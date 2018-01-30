Zarif says sorry ISIRI mark not printed on Iranian missiles

TEHRAN, Jan. 30 (MNA) – Iranian Foreign minister Zarif posted a new tweet on Tuesday highlighting a ridiculous logic of Haley that missiles had ISIRI marks on; a mark for consumer products in Iran and not for missiles.

Nikki Haley, US Ambassador to the UN, invited UN Security Council representatives to Washington in an attempt to further promote Iranophobia in the international community.

During the banquet she showed pieces of missiles which held ISIRI seal which is used for the goods to be consumed and not for military products to be used by Iranian armed forces.

“ICYMI: I re-posted my last night's Tweet that was accidentally deleted.

#ISIRI seal is a measure of quality for Iranian consumer goods. But sadly for Trump & Co, we don't put it on missile parts. Time for some to do a better job of fabricating,” Mr. Zarif tweeted on Tuesday, sarcastically finding the point ridiculous.

