‘Fluctuation of quality can threaten Iranian goods export market’: official

Fluctuation in quality of some Iranian products will lead to the loss of a part of their exports market.

He made the remarks in a seminar of commemoration of World Standard Day, held in Bushehr on Tue., and added, “lack of quality in some of Iranian products has caused their market share to get lost in Persian Gulf littoral states, Afghanistan and Commonwealth Independent States (CIS).”

The day when Iranian products were exported to the Commonwealth Independent States (CIS), these products were highly welcomed but ithis trend did not last long, he criticized.

He called on producers and exporters to take the concept of standard in the production field into serious consideration.

Constructive viewpoints of consumers should be taken into consideration during compilation and formulation of standards, he emphasized.

He went on to say that standard plays a leading role between production, sustainable employment and exports and this issue shows significance of standard.

MA/IRN83526770