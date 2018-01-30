Trump’s fake evidence aimed at creating Iranophobia

TEHRAN, Jan. 30 (MNA) – Iranian foreign minister has responded to US administration’s accusations about Iran providing Yemen’s Ansarallah fighters with ballistic missiles, calling them an attempt to spread Iranophobia by fabricated evidence.

Zarif's message came after US administration invited the members of United Nations Security Council for a lunch meeting at the White House on Monday to accuse Iran of destabilizing the Middle East and providing ballistic missiles to Yemeni Ansarullah movement.

In his message on social networking website Tweeter Mohammad Javad Zarif says “in the fake news department, Trump & Co. attempt to create an Iranphobic narrative at the UN Security Council—through wining and dining and fake “evidence” provided by a warring neighbor—that would pass muster with only the same desperate neighbor & its accomplices in war crimes.”

