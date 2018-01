TEHRAN, Jan. 30 (MNA) – Iranian Foreign Ministry Mohammad Javad Zarif has quipped a tweet about US efforts to fabricate fake stories against Iran.

He has tweeted, “ISIRI seal is a measure of quality for Iranian consumer goods. But sadly for Trump & Co, we don't put it on missile parts. Time for some to do a better job of fabricating.”



