Iran standards rank climbs 10 steps in world

Islamic Republic of Iran promoted its rank from 32nd to 22nd among 163 International Standards Organization (ISO) member states which was a great success achieved in the 12th government dubbed ‘Hope and Prudence’.

Speaking on Sunday in a ceremony of World Standards Day, held at the venue of OIC Summit, she pointed to ‘International Standards and Fourth Industrial Revolution’ as ISO motto in the current year 2018 and added, “role of standards in Small- and Medium-Sized Enterprises (SMEs), standards and innovation, international standards supporting objectives of sustainable development and their role as a hurdle against trade wars were stressed in the ISO General Assembly.”

All industrial communities are in harmony with the global standards, the most important of which can be referred to the compilation of sustainable services standard, food management standard, social responsibility standard, drinking water standard for water supply networks, energy management standard and anti-bribery and corruption standard, ISIRI head observed.

Elsewhere in her remarks, she pointed to the most important achievements taken by ISIRI in recent year both in national and international levels and said, “after 60 years of taking membership in ISO, an Iranian was appointed in the Technical Board of the international organization in last year’s elections which is a great honor for the Islamic Iran in this respect.”

The World Standards Day was held today morning in the presence of First Vice President Es’hagh Jahangiri and Head of the Institute of Standards and Industrial Research of Iran (ISIRI) Nayyereh Pirouzbakht, based on which, 18 exemplary industrial and production units were awarded with Plaque of Honor.

MA/IRN83064962