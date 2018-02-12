Iran, Germany to expand environmental coop.

TEHRAN, Feb. 12 (MNA) – During the meeting of the Head of Iran’s Environment Protection Department Isa Kalantari and German Ambassador to Tehran Michael Klor Berchtold vowed for expansion of bilateral cooperation in environmental areas.

“We are facing a lot of environmental problems. Especially in the area of water, our country is faced with numerous problems and to tackle these challenges we are required to make serious decisions,” said Isa Kalantari, Iranian Vice President and the Head of Iran’s Environment Protection Department.

He made the remarks on Monday during a meeting with Michael Klor Berchtold German Ambassador to Tehran.

“Due to current water situation in Iran we have lost much of vegetation in our country which will consequently affect the nutrition of herbivores and subsequently carnivores who feed on herbivores,” highlighted the Iranian official.

He also touched upon the challenge of polluted air in Iranian megacities and metropolises and ascertained that the Islamic Republic of Iran welcomes technological interaction in the field of manufacturing environmentally-friendly means of public transportation.

Sharing knowledge and experience in the field of environment preservation and conservation was another field Mr. Kalantari called for Germans’ help.

Kaveh Madani, another official of Iran’s Environment Protection Department was present at the meeting and proposed to set up an Iran-Germany day of environment.

During this meeting the German diplomat voiced his country’s readiness to expand environmental cooperation with the Islamic Republic of Iran.

Berchtold also voiced disappointment over US withdrawal from the Paris Agreement, forged in 2015 for nations to band together to slash global carbon emissions.

