Syrian Army advances in Idleb after fierce clashes with al-Nusra

SANA’s reporter said that army units, in cooperation with supporting forces, continued advancing in the southeastern countryside of Idleb countryside, restoring control over Jafer and al-Khafia villages and Dahrit al-Khafia height after fierce battles with terrorists, dozens of whom were killed or injured while the rest fled.
Army units stormed the dens of al-Nusra in the town of Abu al-Dohour, where violent clashes took place in which the army inflicted heavy losses upon the terrorists’ ranks and equipment.
SANA/MNA
