Wildlife conservation center closed in Tehran

TEHRAN, Jan. 29 (MNA) – A wildlife conservation center which was not meeting the required standards of Iran’s environment department was closed on Monday by legal authorities.

The Commander of Environment Protection Unit of Tehran Naghi Mirzakarimi announced that the permission of a wildlife conservation center was annulled on Monday and the species kept in the center were moved to Pardisan Wildlife Conservation Center.

He told the media that warnings had been delivered to the manager of the center repeatedly in the past but the center did not manage to meet the required standards.

The official reassured that Environment Protection Unit of Tehran is vigilantly monitoring and supervising wildlife conservation centers in Tehran Province.

He also recounted that the legal procedure to close the center was carried out at the presence of a veterinarian and the four red deer kept in there were safely taken to another center.

YNG/ 4213336