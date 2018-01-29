US navy in Persian Gulf changes behavior: IRGC

TEHRAN, Jan. 29 (MNA) – The commander of IRGC naval forces governing the Fifth Naval Zone in the Persian Gulf says that after being arrested by Iranian naval guards in 2016, the Americans are abiding by the law more than before.

“We are witnessing change in Americans naval behavior in the Persian Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz as they are observing the international regulations,” said Brigadier General Ali Ozmaie, the Commander of IRGC naval forces governing the Fifth Naval Zone in the Persian Gulf.

The Iranian commander made the remarks on Monday after some American military officials told the media that they are seeing a change in the behavior of Iranian vessels in international maritime routes.

“Approaching the anniversary of detaining US marine soldiers who had violated the international regulations and trespassed into Iranian territorial waters and were freed after a special procedure was followed, we are now observing a more rule-abiding and less confrontational behavior by American forces in maritime routes of the Persian Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz,” asserted Mr. Ozmaie.

Two United States Navy riverine command boats were hauled by Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Navy on January 12, 2016 after they had entered Iranian territorial waters near Iran's Farsi Island in the Persian Gulf.

