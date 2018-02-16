Iranian 50th Navy Flotilla docks at Sri Lanka port

TEHRAN, Feb. 16 (MNA) – The Iranian Navy’s 50th flotilla has docked at Sri Lankan port of Colombo as part of Iranian navy’s missions in Indian Ocean and other international waters.

According to the Public Relations Department of Iranian Army Navy, the 50 flotilla comprising of ‘Naghdi’ and ‘Bayandor’ destroyers have arrived in Sri Lankan port city to promote friendship and peace between the two countries of Iran and Sri Lanka.

According to the same report, a group of students from the Naval Academy of Imam Khomeini are accompanying the fleet as part of their internship.

Iranian ambassador to the Indian subcontinent country welcomed the crew upon their arrival.

The flotilla’s captains and crew members are scheduled to visit training centers and also historical and cultural sites in Sri Lanka.

