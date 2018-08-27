Iran monitoring Strait of Hormuz 24/7: IRGC Navy cmdr.

“All military vessels crossing the Strait of Hormuz are observing the international law and the strait is monitored round the clock and the Persian Gulf is completely under IRGC’s sway,” said Rear Admiral Alireza Tangsiri, the new Commander of the Navy of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).

The commander made the remarks on the sidelines of a ceremony in Iranian northeastern city of Mashhad.

“The enemies’ presence in the region disrupts the security of the countries of the region and the enemies are trying to sell their arms through this presence,” asserted the commander.

“The presence of all foreign forces in the Persian Gulf and the Sea of Oman is meticulously monitored and we have a much-better-than-the-past control over the southern waters of Iran. The IRGC’s Navy and the Army’s Navy are fully prepared,” reiterated the commander.

“We are defending the interests of the Islamic Republic of Iran in the Persian Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz and we have no problem caused by enemies in this region. The Persian Gulf is our home and we can guarantee its security with the help of the neighboring countries and there is no need for alien countries like US in the Persian Gulf,” he underlined.

Referring to the presence of nuclear ships in the Persian Gulf, he voiced concern over the environmental problems caused by these vessel. “They don’t use such vessels in their own waters but dispatch them to the sea of our region,” he lashed out at US policies towards the Persian Gulf.

YNG/4386219