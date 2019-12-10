  1. Politics
Death of Bahrain's leading Shia cleric denied

TEHRAN, Dec. 10 (MNA) – Following media reports on Bahrain's leading Shia cleric death, the representative of Ayatollah Sheikh Isa Ahmed Qassim in Iran said that he is in good health condition.

He said that Sheikh Isa Ahmed Qassim in good health condition and in need of a cardiac surgery course and is currently under medical supervision.

Previously top Bahraini Shiite cleric Sheikh Isa Ahmed Qassim had a trip to the UK for cardiac surgery at a London hospital.

The cleric has been living under virtual siege since Manama revoked his citizenship in June 2016, prompting protests and sit-ins in his home-town of Diraz. Bahraini authorities later dissolved the Islamic Enlightenment Institution, founded by him, in addition to the opposition al-Risala Islamic Association.

In May 2017, a Bahraini court sentenced him to one year in jail.

