Death of Bahrain's leading Shia cleric denied

He said that Sheikh Isa Ahmed Qassim in good health condition and in need of a cardiac surgery course and is currently under medical supervision.

Previously top Bahraini Shiite cleric Sheikh Isa Ahmed Qassim had a trip to the UK for cardiac surgery at a London hospital.

The cleric has been living under virtual siege since Manama revoked his citizenship in June 2016, prompting protests and sit-ins in his home-town of Diraz. Bahraini authorities later dissolved the Islamic Enlightenment Institution, founded by him, in addition to the opposition al-Risala Islamic Association.

In May 2017, a Bahraini court sentenced him to one year in jail.

