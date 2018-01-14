Al Khalifah forces invade al-Mahooz cemetery

On the occasion of the execution of three Bahraini Shia youth, al-Khalifah forces besieged al-Mahooz cemetery where they are buried on Saturday night and threatened and mocked the families of the martyrs, preventing them from entering the cemetery. They vandalized the graves, the pictures of the martyrs, the flags and the flowers and gardens in the cemetery.

Abbas al-Samea, Ali al-Singace and Sami Mushaima are the three Bahraini youth who were executed last year on the false accusation of being involved in murdering a Dubai police officer. In an inhumane move, al-Khalifah did not allow their families to hold funeral ceremonies for them, instead sending their blood-stained clothes to their families.

Various reports said that the Shia youth were executed after they were tortured into making confessions while abundant evidence, including their absence from the crime scene, indicate that they were innocent. Several international organizations rejected the validity of their trials stating that the trials lacked the basic criteria of a just court hearing and called their executions illegal murders.

Political analysts and media pointed to the role played by the United Arab Emirates and al-Khalifah in the execution of the three youth.

