Fajr Theater Fest. announces nominees for FITF36 awards

TEHRAN, Jan. 29 (MNA) – The 36th Fajr International Theater Festival (FITF36) has announced the list of nominees in various national and international categories.

The winners will be announced during the festival’s closing ceremony on Monday at 18:30 local time at Vahdat Hall, Tehran.

The list of nominees in the international competition category is as follows:

Best playwriting Award:

Vahid Mohammadi and Sina Shafiee for ‘Seasickness’ – Iran, Karaj

Mehdi Ziachamani for ‘The Omissions’ – Iran, Mashhad

Best Directing Award:

Christopher Rüping for ‘Hamlet’ – Germany

Ashkan Khalilnejad for ‘The History Boys’ – Iran, Tehran

Reza Servati for ‘The List of the Dead’ – Iran, Tehran

Best Acting Award (male):

Valentijn Dhaenens for ‘Big Mouth’ – Belgium

Morteza Esmaeil-Kashi for ‘Mephisto’ – Iran, Tehran

Houtan Shakiba for ‘Oliver Twist’ – Iran, Tehran

Best Acting Award (female):

Katja Bürkle for ‘Hamlet’ – Germany

Elham Korda for ‘If You Die’ – Iran, Tehran

Mahsa Ghafourian for ‘The Omissions’ – Iran, Mashhad

Mehnaz Mirzaei for ‘Seasickness’ – Iran, Karaj

Best Stage Design Award:

Ashkan Khalilnejad for ‘Boys of History’ – Iran, Tehran

Arash Dadgar and Reza Karamizadeh for ‘The Horse’ – Iran, Tehran

Attila Pessyani and Amir Hassan Davani for ‘One Hundred Years of Solitude’ – Iran, Tehran

Best Costume Design Award:

Elham Shabani and Arash Dadgar for ‘The Horse’ – Iran, Tehran

Neda Nasr for ‘The List of the Dead’ – Iran, Tehran

Zirzamin Studio for ‘Mephisto’ – Iran, Tehran

Best Music/ Sound Desgn Award:

Valentijn Dhaenens for ‘Big Mouth’ – Belgium

Arman Parsian and Mohammad Eslami for ‘Mephisto’ – Iran, Tehran

Navid Gohari for ‘Or Prometheus’ – Iran, Tehran

The 36th Fajr International Theater Festival ran from Jan. 18 – Jan. 28 in the Iranian capital, Tehran.

