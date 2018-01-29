Fajr Theater Fest. announces nominees for FITF36 awards

The winners will be announced during the festival’s closing ceremony on Monday at 18:30 local time at Vahdat Hall, Tehran.
The list of nominees in the international competition category is as follows:
Best playwriting Award:
Vahid Mohammadi and Sina Shafiee for ‘Seasickness’ – Iran, Karaj
Mehdi Ziachamani for ‘The Omissions’ – Iran, Mashhad
Best Directing Award:
Christopher Rüping for ‘Hamlet’ – Germany
Ashkan Khalilnejad for ‘The History Boys’ – Iran, Tehran
Reza Servati for ‘The List of the Dead’ – Iran, Tehran
Best Acting Award (male):
Valentijn Dhaenens for ‘Big Mouth’ – Belgium
Morteza Esmaeil-Kashi for ‘Mephisto’ – Iran, Tehran
Houtan Shakiba for ‘Oliver Twist’ – Iran, Tehran
Best Acting Award (female):
Katja Bürkle for ‘Hamlet’ – Germany
Elham Korda for ‘If You Die’ – Iran, Tehran
Mahsa Ghafourian for ‘The Omissions’ – Iran, Mashhad
Mehnaz Mirzaei for ‘Seasickness’ – Iran, Karaj
Best Stage Design Award:
Ashkan Khalilnejad for ‘Boys of History’ – Iran, Tehran
Arash Dadgar and Reza Karamizadeh for ‘The Horse’ – Iran, Tehran
Attila Pessyani and Amir Hassan Davani for ‘One Hundred Years of Solitude’ – Iran, Tehran
Best Costume Design Award:
Elham Shabani and Arash Dadgar for ‘The Horse’ – Iran, Tehran
Neda Nasr for ‘The List of the Dead’ – Iran, Tehran
Zirzamin Studio for ‘Mephisto’ – Iran, Tehran
Best Music/ Sound Desgn Award:
Valentijn Dhaenens for ‘Big Mouth’ – Belgium
Arman Parsian and Mohammad Eslami for ‘Mephisto’ – Iran, Tehran
Navid Gohari for ‘Or Prometheus’ – Iran, Tehran
The 36th Fajr International Theater Festival ran from Jan. 18 – Jan. 28 in the Iranian capital, Tehran.
MS/4213176
