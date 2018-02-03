Iran’s cinema produces largest number of films in region

TEHRAN, Feb. 03 (MNA) – Iranian Minister of Culture and Islamic Guidance Seyed Abbas Salehi has said that Iran's cinema ranks first in the region with annually producing nearly 100 films.

Minister of culture made the remarks at a ceremony as part of the Fajr International Film Festival in southern Iranian city of Bushehr, adding “in the country’s 20-Year Perspective, Iran is expected to rank first among the countries of the region in some or all areas, but now the Islamic Republic of Iran ranks first in the field of cinema compared with other countries in the region with nearly 100 film productions.”

He said that most countries in the region are surprised at Iran’s achievements in the cinema in terms of the number of the films produced in the country.

Salehi also pointed out that Iran's cinema has a place in the world cinema and Iran has now become a serious opponent to the countries with the largest number of film productions.

