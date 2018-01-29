36th Fajr Theater Festival names winners

TEHRAN, Jan. 29 (MNA) – Winners for the 36th Fajr International Theater Festival (FITF36) were announced and awarded during a closing ceremony on Mon. evening in Tehran.

Winners were selected from the list of nominees announced earlier today in various national and international categories.

The winners for the international competition section are:

Best Play Award:

Jointly won by ‘The History Boys’ by Ashkan Khalilnejad, and ‘Melancholy of the Dragons’ by Philippe Quesne, France

Best Playwriting Award:

Mehdi Ziachamani for ‘The Omissions’ – Iran, Mashhad

Best Directing Award:

Ashkan Khalilnejad for ‘The History Boys’ – Iran, Tehran

Special Jury Award for Best Dramaturgy:

Masoud Delkhah for ‘Mephisto’ – Iran, Tehran

Best Acting Award (male):

Morteza Esmaeil-Kashi for ‘Mephisto’ – Iran, Tehran

Best Acting Award (female):

Katja Bürkle for ‘Hamlet’ – Germany

Best Stage Design Award:

Ashkan Khalilnejad for ‘Boys of History’ – Iran, Tehran

Best Costume Design Award:

Neda Nasr for ‘The List of the Dead’ – Iran, Tehran

Best Music/Sound Design Award:

Valentijn Dhaenens for ‘Big Mouth’ – Belgium

Best Offstage Play (Unusual Places):

‘Guilty Landscapes’ by Dries Verhoeven – The Netherlands

Special Mention:

Remote Tehran, Rimini Protocol Company – Germany

The 36th Fajr International Theater Festival ran from Jan. 18 – Jan. 28 in the Iranian capital, Tehran.

