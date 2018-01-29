36th Fajr Theater Festival names winners

Winners were selected from the list of nominees announced earlier today in various national and international categories.
The winners for the international competition section are:
Best Play Award:
Jointly won by ‘The History Boys’ by Ashkan Khalilnejad, and ‘Melancholy of the Dragons’ by Philippe Quesne, France
Best Playwriting Award:
Mehdi Ziachamani for ‘The Omissions’ – Iran, Mashhad
Best Directing Award:
Ashkan Khalilnejad for ‘The History Boys’ – Iran, Tehran
Special Jury Award for Best Dramaturgy:
Masoud Delkhah for ‘Mephisto’ – Iran, Tehran
Best Acting Award (male):
Morteza Esmaeil-Kashi for ‘Mephisto’ – Iran, Tehran
Best Acting Award (female):
Katja Bürkle for ‘Hamlet’ – Germany
Best Stage Design Award:
Ashkan Khalilnejad for ‘Boys of History’ – Iran, Tehran
Best Costume Design Award:
Neda Nasr for ‘The List of the Dead’ – Iran, Tehran
Best Music/Sound Design Award:
Valentijn Dhaenens for ‘Big Mouth’ – Belgium
Best Offstage Play (Unusual Places):
‘Guilty Landscapes’ by Dries Verhoeven – The Netherlands
Special Mention:
Remote Tehran, Rimini Protocol Company – Germany
The 36th Fajr International Theater Festival ran from Jan. 18 – Jan. 28 in the Iranian capital, Tehran.
