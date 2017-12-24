Tehran Intl. Theater Fest. to host ‘Rimini Protokoll’

TEHRAN, Dec. 24 (MNA) – The 36th edition of Fajr International Theater Festival slated for January 2018 will host the German theater label ‘Rimini Protokoll’ which will stage the ‘Remote X’ project in Tehran.

Rimini Protokoll is the label for the works of artists Helgard Haug, Stefan Kaegi and Daniel Wetzel in various team constellations related to theatre, live art, radio plays and installation. They are often mentioned as inventors of a new wave of documentary theatre in which they present people whom they find through elaborate research instead of presenting actual actors performing characters.

The team has received many international awards, including the Silver Lion of the 41st biennale of Venice in 2011, and the Swiss Grand Prix of Theatre in 2015.

They have been invited twice to Berliner Theatertreffen, Germany's most important festival featuring the 10 best performances of Austria, Switzerland and Germany.

The group will stage ‘Remote Tehran’ from the series of ‘Remote X’ during the 36th edition of Fajr International Theater Festival slated for January 2018 in Tehran.

