Lebanon after best relationship with Iran

“I would like the best relationship with Iran", Lebanese Prime Minister Saad Hariri told Davos attendees on Wednesday.
Mr. Hariri made the remarks on Wednesday during a panel hosted by CNBC at the World Economic Forum.
"Iran is a country that we need to deal with. Each nation must understand how it wants to deal with Iran," Hariri told the audience.
"I as a prime minister I would like the best relationship with Iran, but I would like it to be state to state," Hariri continued. "Not for somebody to invest in Lebanon without telling me on this issue, like Hezbollah or others."
"Iran presents a challenge in the region maybe, but dialogue also is a part of resolving this issue."
This escalating conflict of regional interests took center stage in November of 2017 when Hariri announced his resignation from Riyadh, a move many believe was forced by the Saudi Kingdom. The alleged Saudi measures were viewed as a response to a political compromise in which Hariri took up leadership in exchange for allowing Hezbollah military autonomy.
On November 21, Hariri returned to Lebanon and rescinded his resignation, returning to a country far more united in support for their prime minister than ever before.
