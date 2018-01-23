Zionist regime afraid of Islamic communities

TEHRAN, Jan. 23 (MNA) – Ali Larijani, the Speaker of Iranian Parliament, said that the Israeli regime is a threat for all countries and the Zionists are afraid of the only way to resist against them, which is the spread of resistance ideology in Islamic communities.

“The only method to counter expansionism of the Zionist regime is resistance and that’s why the Zionist regime is afraid of the growth of resistance thoughts in Islamic communities,” said Ali Larijani, the Speaker of Iranian Parliament on Tuesday.

The Iranian top law-maker made the remarks addressing the congregation under the banner of ‘Gaza, the symbol of oppression, defense for the people of Palestine,’ which was organized and held by the ‘the Society for Defending the Palestinian Nation’.

“It is our human, Islamic, and ethical duty to defend the people of Palestine,” reassured the Iranian senior legislator.

“In terms of national security, Israel is a constant threat for all countries, because they were who assassinated our nuclear energy scientists while each of these scientists was a pillar for our country,” asserted the top MP.

“The Zionist regime is an evil regime in the region. They enter some countries to conduct disruptive measures and everybody should stand against this evil regime,” said the Iranian top legislator.

YNG/ 4208216