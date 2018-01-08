Defending Palestinian cause to bring peace to world: Brig. Gen. Dehghan

TEHRAN, Jan. 08 (MNA) – Former Defense Minister Brigadier General Hossein Dehghan blamed US for destabilizing the region for safeguarding the security of the ‘Zionist regime.’

“The permanent strategy of US and the Zionist regime is to destabilize the region for cementing their presence in the ME,” said former Defense Minister Brigadier General Hossein Dehghan.

He made the remarks in a specialized panel of Tehran Security Conference on Monday.

He asserted that the axis of resistance is the main contributor to stability and security in the Middle East.

“The US government is after safeguarding security for the fake Zionist regime and for this cause collects the costs of its military presence in the region from the countries of the Middle East,” underlined the Iranian official.

“The issue of Palestine should never be ruled out of priority and this movement against US and Zionist regime’s expansionist ambition will finally end up the world in peace and security,” he maintained.

YNG/IRN 82789708