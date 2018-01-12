US, Israel, Saudi triangle after creating crisis in region

TEHRAN, Jan. 12 (MNA) – Alaeddin Boroujerdi met with Hezbollah Spokesperson Hassan Ezzedin and stated that the US, Zionist Regime and Saudi Arabia are after creating crises in the region.

Chairman of Iran's Parliament National Security and Foreign Policy Commission Alaeddin Boroujerdi met with the head of Arab-African Relations of Hezbollah political Council Sheikh Hassan Ezzedin and his delegation where he condemned the recent bombardment of parts of Syria by the Zionist Regime and added “the US, Zionist Regime and the Saudi Arabia lost hope in the power of ISIL in Syria and Iraq, so they launched several other projects such as Iraqi Kurdistan incidents, creating political crises and choosing al-Quds as the capital of the Zionist regime. They failed in all these projects, nevertheless.”

Boroujerdi expressed satisfaction over the recent victories of the Resistance Front against ISIL and Takfiri terrorist groups in Syria and pointed that the enemies of Islam failed once again to involve Syria, Iraq and all the region in yet another crisis.

He called the policy of supporting the Resistance Front and the downtrodden Palestinians an unchangeable policy in the Islamic Republic of Iran and said “according to Ayatollah Khamenei, there is a bright future ahead of the oppressed peoples in the region and we can see that the Zionist regime is approaching its doom day by day.”

He urged the Resistance Front to clinch victories in the field of economic competitions so that the enemy can no longer find ways of penetrating the world of Islam.

For his part, the head of Arab-African Relations of Hezbollah political Council Sheikh Hassan Ezzedin expressed gratitude to Iran for the help it extended to the Resistance Front and called Iran a powerful ally that played a key role in foiling US plots.

“Trump seized power with the very intention of strengthening the Zionist Regime and other terrorist groups and is now implementing his plans,” he added.

“The measures taken by the Saudi Arabia and its allies are clear signs of their support for the Zionist Regime and the US who are after debilitating the world of Islam,” Ezzedin asserted.

Other members of Hezbollah Political Council present in the meeting condemned the policies of the US, Zionist Regime, Saudi Arabia and their allies in creating crises in the region and stressed the necessity of strengthening the Resistance Front in order to counter such policies.

