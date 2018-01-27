Israeli regime at its weakest today: Amir-Abdollahian

TEHRAN, Jan. 27 (MNA) – Iranian official Hossein Amir-Abdollahian said Sat. that Israel is at its weakest today and the occupying regime will not be allowed to gamble with the security of Iran and the region.

In a Telegram post on Saturday, Iranian Parliament's General Director for International Affairs Hossein Amir-Abdollahian said the “forged” and “illegitimate” Israeli regime is only making a last-ditch effort to survive and persevere through building a high concrete wall around itself for fear of the Resistance Front.

“[US President Donald] Trump’s remarks and attempts at making Jerusalem al-Quds the capital of the Zionist regime resemble more of a troubled sleep than anything else,” he said.

He went on to add, “despite the great service of ISIL to the Zionists in undermining and destroying parts of the Islamic countries, Tel Aviv undoubtedly is in its weakest position today.”

Neither al Salman of Saudi Arabia nor America's Trump can be the ultimate savior angel of the Israeli regime, he added.

Stressing that the Resistance will have the final say on the realization of Palestinian rights, Amir-Abdollahian said, “the occupying regime of Israel will never have the chance to gamble with the security of Iran and our region.”

MS/IRN82809723