Maintaining JCPOA beneficial to everyone

TEHRAN, Jan. 23 (MNA) – The Austrian ambassador to Tehran says maintaining JCPOA is in everyone’s interest, adding that Austria will do all it can to preserve the nuclear deal with Iran.

Speaking at the opening ceremony of Austrian food festival in Parsian hotel in Iranian capital Tehran on Tuesday evening, Srefan Schulz said that during the negotiations in Vienna which led to the signing of nuclear deal in 2015, Austria supported Iran, in particular its right to benefit from lifting of economic sanctions.

In relation to US government's threats to withdraw from the nuclear deal with Iran, Mr. Schulz added that Austria is standing with all its capabilities against the challenges to JCPOA and it considers preserving the accord its duty.

He hailed the old and long relations between the two nations, adding that the diplomatic relations between the two countries will turn 160 years old this year.

Regarding the number of Iranians who live in Austria, the Austrian ambassador said that more than 30,000 Iranians live in Austria, and more than 380 Austrians are living and working in Iran.

