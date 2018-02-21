Iran’s defense capability unnegotiable: Pres. Rouhani

TEHRAN, Feb. 21 (MNA) – Iranian President Hassan Rouhani told the visiting Dutch FM Sigrid Kaag that the Iranian nation maintain that the defense power of their country is not an issue to compromise over.

“Efforts should be concentrated to put an end to war in Yemen,” said Iranian President Hassan Rouhani on Wednedsday. He made the remarks while receiving the visiting Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Netherlands Sigrid Kaag in Tehran.

The Iranian president also thanked the Dutch top diplomat for extending sympathies over the tragic plane crash of Sunday which claimed the lives of 59 passengers and 6 crew members.

“There is no obstacle on the path to develop the growing relations between the two countries and we are ready to broaden ties in all areas,” reassured the Iranian head of state.

“The Iran-Netherlands trade volume is currently standing at around €1 billion which should be increased,” said Mr. Rouhani.

The Iranian president referred to banking cooperation as a base for developing economic cooperation and urged the Dutch government to encourage Dutch banks to build stronger relations with Iranian partners.

“Iran will support the presence and contribution of Dutch companies in propelling projects in areas of energy, environment, agriculture, saving energy consumption, transportation, and tourism,” said the top official.

“The JCPOA is a collection that nothing can be added to or distracted from,” said the Iranian president touching upon the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action or AKA the Iranian nuclear deal.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran will stay bounded with the JCPOA and will do its best to preserve the agreement and assuredly the Iran will not be the first to violate the nuclear agreement.

