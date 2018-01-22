Modernizing Arak heavy water reactor, JCPOA's salient achievements

TEHRAN, Jan. 22 (MNA) – Iranian Ambassador to Britain Hamid Baeedinejad on Sunday released a message on his tweet and wrote, “maintaining nature of Arak heavy water reactor and modernizing it are of the most important and honors of Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

After a landmark nuclear deal was inked between Iran and six world’s major powers in mid-July 2015 in Austrian capital Vienna, Iran’s status was promoted in international level significantly, he said, adding, “after the implementation of Iran’s nuclear deal, Zionist regime left no stone unturned in order to kill the deal but it failed.”

Despite various confirmation reports of International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) on compliance of Iran to its commitments within the framework of JCPOA, US President Donald Trump in his recent baseless remarks said that signing any deal by US Congress to maintain JCPOA strictly hinges on specific terms and conditions, the issue of which was rejected by Iran completely.

Given the above issue, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif showed reaction in this respect and added, “US President Trump’s policy and his recent statements for ditching Iran’s nuclear deal which was signed by major powers is heinous. Instead of his outdated rhetoric, US government should live up to its commitments like other parties involved in the talk.”

Iran’s envoy to UK explicitly emphasized that Iran will adhere to its commitments within the framework of JCPOA and will never adopt any change on the concept of the deal.

MA/82803319