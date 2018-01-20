Iran, Hungary pose for expanding health coop.

TEHRAN, Jan. 20 (MNA) – Iranian Deputy Health Minister for Education Bagher Larijani met with Hungarian minister of state for healthcare and the two vowed to expand bilateral cooperation in the field of health.

Bagher Larijani, Iranian Deputy Health Minister for Education, who is in Hungary on an official visit, met on Friday with Zoltán Ónodi-Szűcs, Hungarian Minister of State for Healthcare at the Ministry of Human Capacities.

The meeting was held in Budapest with the Iranian ambassador to Hungary present at the event. The two sides vowed to expand bilateral relations.

The Hungarian official also attached great importance to the upcoming visit of Iranian health minister to the East European country.

The two sides also discussed the documents of cooperation between the two countries and after exchanging views on the documents they agreed to finalize them through ambassadors of the two countries in the shortest time.

“The health and healthcare fields in Iran are ready for scientific and academic cooperation between the two countries,” reassured the Iranian deputy health minister.

Mr. Larijani also paid visit to a Hungarian university-Semmelweis University- and talked with the president of the university. He also paid visit to Hungarian National Center for Cancer and the Parliament of this country.

