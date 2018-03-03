Iranian Hungarian medical universities ink MoU

TEHRAN, Mar. 03 (MNA) – Tehran University of Medical Sciences and Semmelweis University of Hungary signed an MoU to broaden cooperation in the fields of medicine, exchange of student and universities, and holding joint conferences.

A memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed between Tehran University of Medical Sciences and Semmelweis University of Hungary at a ceremony in Budapest at the presence of Iranian Minister of Health and Medical Education Seyyed Hasan Ghazizadeh Hashemi.

Ramin Kordi, the Vice-President for International Affairs of Tehran University of Medical Sciences, broke the news, that on Thursday and Friday during his two day visit to Budapest, with the aim of strengthening scientific cooperation with Hungary, he signed the MoU with Agoston Szel the President of Semmelweis University.

He added that joint student admission, joint research and training projects, the exchange of professors and students, the exchange of knowledge and the holding of joint seminars and international conferences are among the issues agreed upon in the memorandum.

Semmelweis University is the oldest medical school in Hungary, founded in 1769.

