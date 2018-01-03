Shahid Behesthi, French universities sign MoU on health law

TEHRAN, Jan. 03 (MNA) – Medical Law Research Center of Shahid Beheshti University signed a Memorandum of Understanding with University of Montpellier Center for Health Law.

Medical Ethics and Law Research Center of Shahid Behehsthi University of Medical Sciences signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the healthcare the Center for Health Law of the University of Monpellier, France, on science, education and research.

The Memorandum of Understanding was signed by Dr. Mahmood Abbasi and Professor Francois Viala the heads of the two institutes on the sidelines of the first international congress on health law.

The Memorandum of Understanding has been signed to expand cooperation in science, education and research with a focus on bioethics and health law. The MoU facilitates the exchange of professors and students between the two universities and provides join PhD programs in health law.

Cooperation between the two centers has started since three years ago and is going to be expanded and promoted within the framework of this new Memorandum of Understanding.

