Hamas felicitates Iran’s Leader on Islamic Revolution anniv.

TEHRAN, Feb. 10 (MNA) – The Head of the Political Bureau of Hamas Ismail Haniyeh wrote a letter to Iran’s Leader Ayatollah Khamenei extending greetings on the 39th anniversary of the Islamic Revolution victory.

The Head of the Political Bureau of the Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas) Ismail Haniyeh forwarded a letter to Iran’s Leader Ayatollah Khamenei congratulating the 39th anniversary of the Islamic Revolution victory.

He reiterates in his letter that Hamas Movement and the Palestinians share the joys with the Iranian nation for the Islamic Revolution victory.

The Palestinian resistance figure offered gratitude to Iranian Leader and nation for undertaking stances in favor of the Palestinain nation, the occupied city of al-Quds (Jerusalem), and the resistance of the Palestinians against the Zionist enemy.

He added that the resistance movement is proud of the brotherly ties between the two nations of Iran and Palestine.

He concludes the letter with wishing health and success for Iranian Leader, country, and nation.

YNG/4224583