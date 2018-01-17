Last day of 13th PUIC session kicks off in Tehran

TEHRAN, Jan. 17 (MNA) – The last day of the 13th Session of the Parliamentary Union of the member states of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (PUIC) has kicked off in Tehran.

The Wednesday session opened in the presence of Iranian Parliament Speaker Ali Larijani, and representatives of 46 OIC Member States, in the Iranian capital, Tehran.

The conference will wrap up today with releasing a final statement.

The topics discussed during the three-day conference included fighting terrorism, Palestinian issue, sanctions against Islamic countries, JUSTA Act, the availability of new technologies to Islamic countries, the conditions of refugees and asylum seekers in Islamic countries, solidarity between Muslim minorities, fighting Islamophobia and the conditions of Muslims in countries such as Myanmar.

