'Efforts to resist against Zionist regime ongoing'

TEHRAN, Feb. 07 (MNA) – Secretary General of International Conference in Support of the Palestinian Intifada Amir-Abdollahian pointed to the recent meeting held in Tehran in the presence of parliament speakers of Islamic countries entitled 'PUIC' and said, “all parliamentarians voiced their full support for al-Quds (Jerusalem).”

Special Aide to the Parliament Speaker in International Affairs Hossein Amir-Abdollahian made the remarks in a meeting with Palestinian Islamic Jihad Movement Representative in Iran Nasser Abu Sharif on Tuesday, February 6.

For his part, Amir-Abdollahian pointed to the role of Jihadi groups in fighting against the Zionist regime, placing special emphasis on the continuation of resistance against the regime.

The United States, he noted, has targeted Russia, Hezbollah and Hamas by resorting to the inefficient way of imposing new phase of sanctions, which in practice will strengthen the will of the target groups.

Nasser Abu Sharif, for his part, congratulated the 39th anniversary of the Glorious Victory of the Islamic Revolution and pointing to the current situation in Palestine, he said “the situation in Gaza is very worrisome in a way that hospitals lack necessary medical facilities and amenities due to the humanitarian siege of Gaza.”

He expressed gratitude to Iran's effective support for Palestine and al-Quds, adding “the Resistence Front and nation have thwarted all malicious plots of Zionist regime and US in the region.”

