Hamas offers evidence of Israeli involvement in car explosion

Hamas announced that it has found preliminary evidence that shows the Zionist regime has been involved in the explosion of the car belonging to a Hamas official in Sidon, Southern Lebanon.

“The explosion wounded Mohammad Hamdan in the leg, destroyed his car and damaged his house. Preliminary evidence show that the Zionists were involved in this criminal act.

Respective Lebanese organizations are investigating the incident,” the statement reads.

Formerly, Lebanese sources announced that the car that detonated in Sidon’s al-Bustan al-Kabir area belongs to Mohammad Hamdan.

A Lebanese Hamas official Jihad Taha had announced previously that Mohammad Hamdan works in the political office of Hamas Movement in Lebanon.

