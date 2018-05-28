Iran, Cuba to share experience of living under sanctions

TEHRAN, May 28 (MNA) – Chairman of Iran's Parliament National Security and Foreign Policy Commission Alaeddin Boroujerdi told Cuban ambassador to Tehran that the two country can share their experiences gained under US sanctions.

The Iranian senior law-maker made the remarks on Sunday while meeting with Cuban Ambassador to Tehran Alexis Bandrich Vega.

Mr. Boroujerdi, at the opening of the meeting, asserted that the Islamic Republic of Iran and Cuba have been having good relations since the victory of the Islamic Revolution in 1979.

“Parliamentary cooperation has played a bold role in expanding and developing relations and interactions between the two countries in different areas,” affirmed the Iranian legislator.

Mr. Boroujerdi reassured the Cuban minister that the Iranian parliament is determined to support and back development of friendly ties between Iran and Cuba.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran is resolute to expand all-out bilateral relations between the two countries and there are good potentials to extend relations in areas of economy, politics, society, and culture and these potentials should be tapped for the benefit of the two nations,” reiterated Mr. Boroujerdi.

The Cuban diplomat, in this meeting, for his part, voiced content with the meeting with Mr. Boroujerdi, and voiced support for expansion of bilateral relations between the two countries.

