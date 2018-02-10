Islamic Revolution new path for Muslims in Age of Ignorance

TEHRAN, Feb. 10 (MNA) – The IRGC Deputy Commander Hossein Salami says that Iran's 1979 Islamic Revolution is a new path for Muslims in Age of Ignorance.

Brigadier General Hossein Salami, the Deputy Commander of Iran's Islamic Revolution Guards Corps, made the remarks on Saturday addressing the communion of the foreign scholars attending the ceremony to commemorate the 39th anniversary of the Islamic Revolution in Tehran.

“This great event happened at the time that the real identity of Muslims was looted by the Westerners and the concept of the world of Islam did not exist at the political geography of that time,” asserted the senior commander.

“The Islamic Revolution was an event that opened a new path and history for Muslims in Age of Ignorance,” he highlighted.

“The Islamic world was the inseparable part of the geography of the western world, centered by US, and the wealth of the Islamic world was being looted and the Muslims were lagging behind the West,” said the commander.

“The Zionist regime was formed in the Islamic world by the will of US and UK as they have made a graveyard out of the Islamic world,” Mr. Salami maintained.

“You have heard the accounts of the dominance of the world of arrogance after the WWII, the sorrowful story of murdering Muslims in the wars set up by the UK, the role of US and UK in forming the Zionist regime, and the fall of Arab armies in the war with the Zionist regime dues to the supports of US,” he underlined.

“You know that the great Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Imam Khamenei, has pronounced that the Zionist regime will end in less than 25 years and with the blessings of God, the Iranian nation will realize this truth,” he maintained.

“Thanks to God, the Islamic Republic of Iran today is stronger than ever. We trust in God. You witnessed our faith in God two years ago when we arrested the American marines and they got desperately unable to do anything,” he assured.

