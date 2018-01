GOLAN, Jan. 14 (MNA) – In another attempt to uproot the people of the occupied Syrian Golan from their lands, the Israeli occupation authorities gave licenses to an Israeli company to build 45 wind turbines for generating electricity in lands owned by farmers in the occupied Golan.

The farmers in the occupied Golan affirmed their rejection of the building of these turbines on their lands which belong to them and therefore they’re the only ones who have the right to invest in them, stressing that this is part of the Israeli occupation’s exploitation of the Golan’s resources and will have negative repercussions on the farmlands.

SANA/MNA