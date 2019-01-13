Golan people affirm to confront with Israeli attempts to steal their lands

Participants in the meeting in Majdal Shams, which was organized by civil and religious activities in the occupied Golan, affirmed they will stand together to prevent the occupation from carrying out the wind turbines project in farmlands surroundings the villages of Majdal Shams, Masada. Ein Qunya, and Baqaatha, lands which belong to the people of the occupied villages.

Ghassan Shaalan from Ein Qunya village said the project will have adverse effects on people’s health and the environment, and will damage crops and orchards that locals rely on to make a living.

Meanwhile, Hayel Masoud from Masada said the coming days will witness a public activity by locals to express their complte rejection of the project, while Sleiman al-Maqt from Majdal Shams said the people of Golan will thwart this project just like many oppressive practices before it.

The Israeli occupation authorities seek to build a new settlement project by constructing 45 large wind turbines for generating electricity in the occupied Golan, and this project would entail confiscating over 6,000 dunams (6 square kilometers) of farmlands that belong to the people of the aforementioned villages.

SANA/MNA