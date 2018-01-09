Solidarity shown by public another victory over enemy

TEHRAN, Jan. 09 (MNA) – President Rouhani said on Tuesday that the solidarity among parties, factions and ethnic and religious minorities led to another victory over the enemies and ill-wishers of Iran.

Rouhani, who was addressing a session of the High Council of Cultural Revolution, honored the memory of January 9 martyrs and said that the uprising that broke out in Qom prepared the ground for a vast movement in Tabriz, Yazd and other cities that led, in the end, to the victory of the Islamic Revolution in 1979.

The President pointed to the recent incidents in Iran and said that it is necessary to study the cultural and socials roots of the protests and urged officials to do their best to answer to the people and fulfill their rightful demands.

“People’s spirited, timely reaction to the few who insulted Iran’s holy flag on the one hand, and the solidarity demonstrated by parties, factions and ethnic and religious minorities against the rioters on the other hand resulted in yet another victory over the enemies and the ill-wishers of Iran,” he added.

Rouhani said that voicing lawful protests and staging demonstrations can be constructive and can prepare the ground for development and added “vigilance of the public, the academicians and other strata of society proved that despite the problems that exist, people always oppose the enemy, the opposition and all those who try to manipulate them.”

President Hassan Rouhani expressed his gratitude to the security and intelligence forces, the police, IRGC and Basij for their vigilance in controlling the recent incidents and carrying out their mission dutifully.

