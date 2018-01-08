German FM to invite Iran to discuss recent developments

TEHRAN, Jan. 08 (MNA) – German Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel said that Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif will be invited to visit EU next week.

German Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel said he had agreed with EU foreign affairs chief Federica Mogherini to invite Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif to visit the European Union for the discussion of the ongoing protests in Iran.



'We have agreed with the EU foreign affairs chief to invite the Iranian foreign minister next week, if possible," Gabriel said in an interview with ZDF TV channel that was released on Sunday.



Meanwhile, the German foreign minister noted that Germany respected the freedom of demonstration.



Following some turbulence in some Iranian cities Iranian Ambassador to the United Nations Gholam Ali Khoshroo said that Tehran had "hard evidence" that the violence in the protests was incited from abroad, adding that instigators based in the United States and Europe have been seen inciting violence during the protests.